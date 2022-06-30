York County coroner confirms 12-year-old boy dies at summer camp

By JOSSLYN HOWARD

NEW FREEDOM, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A missing 12-year-old boy at a York County camp has been found dead.

The Southern Regional Police chief and the York County Coroner’s Office both confirmed the death.

The coroner said the 12-year-old was found just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the pool at the camp.

The child had been missing since 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

WGAL’s Josslyn Howard asked the police chief if the pool had been checked before the child was found. The chief said that is still all under investigation and that the pool had been gated off, and people all around the campground had been looking for the boy.

Summit Grove has canceled all camps for today.

Police said more details would be released later Thursday.

