At least 3 dead after string of earthquakes hit southern Iran

At least three people were killed and eight others injured following a string of earthquakes that hit southern Iran Saturday, according to state-run IRIB news agency.

Four separate earthquakes were recorded near the southern Iranian port city of Bandar-e Lengeh, including one that registered at a 6.1 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre also registered a 6.2 magnitude quake in southern Iran.

Shaking could be felt in the United Arab Emirates, according to on-the-ground reports from CNN staff.

Other impacted countries include Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar and Afghanistan, according to USGS.

The area is known for its seismic activity and the USGS included in its update that the “earthquake sequence” reported over the past few hours is “relatively common.”

At least one person died after a succession of earthquakes rocked southern Iran last November.

