Sheriff calls man suspected of fatally shooting two law enforcement officers ‘a terrorist on a mission’

By Melissa Alonso and Steve Almasy, CNN

The suspect in an hourslong shooting that killed two law enforcement officers and injured several others in eastern Kentucky, was charged Friday with several counts of murder including murder of a police officer, and assault on a service animal, officials said.

Lance Storz, 49, was arraigned in Floyd County court Friday morning where the charges against him were explained. A judge set his bond at $10 million cash.

It is unclear whether Storz, who appeared via video with multiple bruises and lacerations on his face, has an attorney. The judge said he would appoint a public defender to represent him in future hearings.

Deputies on Thursday evening were serving a warrant related to a domestic violence incident in the city of Allen when Storz opened fire, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters following the hearing.

“They encountered … pure hell when they arrived. They had no chance,” the sheriff said, adding later the deputies had not even made contact with the suspected shooter when the gunfire began.

The shooter seemed to have a plan and “pretty much executed that plan almost to precision,” Hunt said. The sheriff said it took several hours to figure out where the gunman was firing from.

“[The suspect] was a sheer terrorist … he was just a terrorist on a mission,” the sheriff said.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased officers as Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure.

In a Facebook post, Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton wrote the city “wishes to thank everyone for the show of support and community outpouring of love.” He continued, “We have lost a long-time friend and a 39-year veteran of Law Enforcement in Floyd County, Ralph Frasure, who has left so many loved ones.”

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police has also determined a police dog hit by stray bullets has died as a result of those injuries.

Four other peace officers and one civilian were wounded, according to state police. Three of the officers remain hospitalized, with one in critical condition and the other two in stable condition. The fourth officer was treated and released. State police said the civilian is still hospitalized.

Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley said Friday morning: “These are human beings. These are people with children, spouses, moms and dads, their world will never be the same.”

Stapleton identified one officer in the hospital as Jacob Chaffins, who was just beginning his law enforcement career.

The sheriff said one deputy who took cover under a running patrol vehicle ended up with carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Other officers were injured in other ways, of trying to either get in some kind of position or get out of the position.” said Hunt.

Deputies were eventually able to negotiate with Storz, with assistance from his family, after nearly six hours of active shooting, officials said.

Bartley said “substantially more” charges are forthcoming. The initial “charges were done in the middle of a war zone basically.”

Storz, who is in jail in Pike County, is next due in court for a preliminary hearing July 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Officials said Storz used multiple firearms in the attack on law enforcement.

“Floyd County and our brave first responders suffered a tragic loss last night. I want to ask all of Kentucky to join me in praying for this community. This is a tough morning for our commonwealth,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Twitter post Friday.

CNN’s Andi Babineau and Sharif Paget contributed to this report.