Several people shot at Copenhagen mall, police say

Several people have been shot at a mall in Copenhagen, according to Danish police.

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Field’s mall, authorities said Sunday on Twitter.

Police did not immediately provide details about the victims or the arrest, but stressed that they have a “massive” presence at the mall.

This is developing story and will be updated.

