Man appears in court on charge of felony stalking

By Kaitlyn Hart

Click here for updates on this story

ARCO (eastidahonews.com) — A man appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with felony stalking in the first degree.

Dillon Scott Rogne, 25, was charged after violating a protection order and a “Military Protective Order.”

The Butte County Sheriff’s office began an investigation in March 2021 after Rogne reportedly “engaged in a course of conduct that left the victim seriously alarmed and caused emotional distress including causing the victim fear of death of physical injury.”

According to court documents, Rogne was repeatedly calling the victim at their place of employment and sending letters that threatened suicide. One of the letters “had wording that was interpreted as a threat toward the victim.”

Rogne was served the protection order days later on April 1, 2021, while in military training in Virginia.

Rogne violated the order in August 2021, after he allegedly showed up at the victim’s house and left items on the porch, including “a ring, a letter, an army patch and a pressed clover.”

A jury trial is set for August 10.

Although Rogne is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. If convicted, Rogne could face up to 5 years in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.