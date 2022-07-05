Downtown Bend barber shop victim of vandalism over holiday weekend

(Update: Adding video, comment from barber shop, police)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Metropolitan Barber Shop on Wall Street in downtown Bend is not closed, but it looked like it was Tuesday, thanks to the boarded-up front window.

Barber Carrie Woolard told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday, “Until then, this is what our shop looks like. It's boarded up. For now, I just (have) this sign up here.”

They had to board up the window after Woolard and her manager discovered someone had apparently thrown a tequila bottle through it Friday night.

“We got here about 8 o’clock (Saturday morning), and I walked in and (the manager) was already here and the window was busted out,” Woolard said. “And I asked him what happened. And there was a tequila bottle on the ground inside, and a big ol' hole in our window and just shattered.”

Woolard said they had to close the shop on Saturday because of the damage. Now the window is boarded up, and it could stay that way for a while.

“We had to contact the insurance and the property management company and the glass company,” she said. “The guy that's going to replace the glass came in today, and it's going to be a few weeks out before we can get our glass back in. And then we also have to get a logo.”

The shop submitted a report to Bend Police, but was told there weren’t many cameras on that part of Wall Street.

“(The police) took the tequila bottle, and they're going to try to see if they can find any prints on it,” Woolard said. “(The officer) said that may be a little far-fetched, if they can get (prints) at all.”

Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller says with more people in Bend, the summer months and Fourth of July weekend do add to the number of calls for service.

“We have a beautiful downtown and we are trying to have all the people that are visiting and stuff to just know that we have a great downtown vibe and that they can come in,” Woolard said. “But when they see things like this, it kind of deters them like, ‘Whoa, what's going on in Bend?’”

Miller said an investigation into the incident had not begun, but did not rule out the possibility.

The shop was back open for normal hours Tuesday.