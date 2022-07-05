Glendale firefighters battle 3 fireworks-related fires within 12 hours

By KTVK/KPHO Staff, Michael Raimondi

GLENDALE, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Glendale firefighters were called to at least three fireworks-related fires Sunday night into Monday morning, one of which caused extensive damage. Now the fire department is once again urging safety to prevent additional fires and potential injuries.

Just after 9 p.m., someone called 911 to report their neighbor’s garage was on fire on Seldon Lane, located near 43rd and Olive avenues. Fire investigators believe fireworks were the cause, which started on the patio and spread to the garage.

William Byerly lived in his home on Seldon Lane for 25 years. He says someone else’s fireworks landed in his backyard. “It sounded like an M-80 went off in my backyard. I went out and looked, and all we could see was smoke,” said Byerly.

The firework reached his attic and garage. Glendale fire crews arrived at intense flames minutes later. Byerly, his wife daughter, and three dogs were able to get out safely. However, their home is not safe to live in anymore. “We have memorabilia from our kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Every bit of it lost,” he said.

Byerly says they’re hoping the Red Cross can help them find a place to live. They want to rebuild if their insurance can give them help.

Minutes after that fire was dispatched, firefighters were also called to a home on West Stella Avenue when a neighbor reported a fire at the house across the street. That’s near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Crews arrived to find charring on the stucco at the front of the home.

The family said they when they had finished shooting fireworks, they put what was left of the remnants in a box on their front patio and went inside. The box caught fire, but was already out when crews arrived and did minimal damage.

Shortly after midnight, another fire was reported, this time on West Yucca Street near 59th Avenue and Peoria. Few details are available and although no injuries were reported, there was enough damage to the home that three people were displaced.

The Glendale Fire Department provided the following tips to prevent firework-related fires and injuries:

Never let children light fireworks Never try to relight a firework Place used fireworks in a bucket of water Leave in water for 24 hours before discarding

