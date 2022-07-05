Tom Hanks on Tim Allen not voicing ‘Lightyear’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Tom Hanks doesn’t get to battle Tim Allen at the box office and he has feelings about that.

In a clip from an interview with CinemaBlend, which was posted on the publication’s Instagram account, Hanks was asked bout his new film “Elvis” being in theaters the same time as “Lightyear.”

“How about that?,” Hanks said. “I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that.”

“Lightyear” is a prequel to “Toy Story” and focuses on the character Buzz Lightyear, which Allen voiced in the “Toy Story” franchise. Hanks voiced the character of Woody in those films.

But for “Lightyear,” Pixar decided to go with Chris Evans as the voice of the main character, rather than Allen.

Allen recently told “Extra” that he’s tried to stay out of the debate about him not being hired for the prequel.

And it’s a different kind of movie without Hanks’ character in it, he said.

“There’s really no Toy Story’s Buzz without Woody,” Allen said.

