Congo and Rwanda agree to reduce tensions over M23 rebels

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE and IGNATIUS SUUNA

Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s presidency said Wednesday that Rwanda and Congo have agreed to reduce tensions following one-day talks between the presidents of the two countries mediated by Angola. In a statement, Congo said the de-escalation process would involve reviving a Congo-Rwanda commission whose work is to resume on July 12 in the Angolan capital, Luanda. It also called for the normalization of diplomatic relations between Kinshasa and Kigali, a cessation of hostilities and the “immediate and unconditional withdrawal” of the M23 rebels from inside eastern Congo. There was no immediate word from Rwanda, whose President Paul Kagame met with Congo President Felix Tshisekedi in Luanda amid growing tensions stemming from allegations that Rwanda backs the M23 rebels active in eastern Congo.