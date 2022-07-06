Deschutes County law enforcement raids two Bend-area marijuana farms, seize thousands of plants by the truckload

DA John Hummel: 'It's not fair to be undercut by bandits that are taking away your market share'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and partner agencies confiscated thousands of allegedly illegal marijuana plants on Wednesday during raids at two locations near Bend.

"So people grow unlawfully in Oregon, to avoid having to pay taxes and the regulatory expenses, and then they ship it out of state and sell in states where marijuana is not legal," District Attorney John Hummel said. "Idaho is one, we had someone selling in Georgia, someone selling in New England, and I think we had someone selling in Ohio."

The sheriff's office served search warrants at two locations, one near the Bend Airport, off Nelson Road where roughly 22 greenhouses were found. The other location, with 10 greenhouses, was off on Half Mile Road, near the Three Sisters Adventist School in Tumalo.

A sheriff's detective said each greenhouse near the school had ranging from 189 to 200 marijuana plants, while the ones near the airport had roughly 250 plants in each.

He said in the state of Oregon, only four marijuana plants are allowed per household. The detective also said anything grown between 4 and 12 plants is a misdemeanor, and anything over 12 is a felony.

A multi-agency team, including the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team, used mobile light lab testing units to test growth samples to confirm the plants are THC-dominant, identifying them as marijuana and not hemp.

Soon after, they started removing the plants by the truckload. With the number of marijuana plants present, officials said it would likely take most of the day to clear them out.

The detective said one marijuana plant can produce a half-pound to a pound of marijuana, so just the crop grown near the school could potentially yield 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana.

Trailers, one with a shower, were parked around the greenhouses located near the school. The detective said it indicated people lived on the field, tending to the marijuana farm.

Authorities working in the field said the samples will be held in evidence for the prosecution of the crime before they’re disposed.

Hummel said the drug manufacture convictions are based on three things: "Prior criminal record of the suspect, the quantity of drugs, and whether there's other ancillary factors such as whether weapons are used."

The sentence, he said, can range from a few weeks to a few years years in jail, and oftentimes the biggest penalty is criminal forfeiture.

Manufacturing drugs within 1,000 feet of a school brings an enhanced penalty upon conviction. The cases are still under investigation.

Hummel said the confiscation isn't just to enforce the law, but also to support the numerous lawful marijuana businesses within Deschutes County that comply with the state's marijuana laws.

"It's not fair to be undercut by bandits that are taking away your market share," Hummel said.