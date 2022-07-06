Dog rescued from water after swimming 1.5 miles off New Jersey coast

By Web Staff

UNION BEACH, News Jersey (WABC) — A dog was plucked from Raritan Bay after it swam a mile and half off the coast of New Jersey Monday.

The 10-year-old Siberian Husky named Caiden somehow managed to doggy-paddle deep into the bay on its own during Independence Day celebrations in Union Beach.

The dog was spotted in distress, according to the Union Beach Police Department, and was picked up by Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Marine 1 Unit.

The dog was reunited it with its owner.

