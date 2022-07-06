Family opens up for the 1st time about Jackson Sparks, boy killed in Waukesha parade tragedy

By Jessob Reisbeck

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — It’s been just over seven months since one of the worst tragedies in southeast Wisconsin history. Six people killed and more than 60 were hurt after a man drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade. Since then, we’ve heard from countless people whose lives were changed forever after that day, but no one has talked to the family of the only child killed — until now.

CBS 58’s Jessob Reisbeck sat down with the Sparks family at Infinity Fields Baseball Park in Waukesha, to talk about Jackson Sparks, and a whole lot more.

“I miss his laugh. I miss a lot about that little boy,” said Sheri Sparks, Jackson’s mom.

Jackson Sparks was one of six people killed in the Waukesha parade attack, and by far the youngest.

“He was an amazing little kid and we’re going to miss him a lot,” said Aaron Sparks, Jackson’s dad.

“He loved life,” Aaron said. “He loved playing sports. He loved catching frogs. He loved being outside. He was a little ball of energy.”

A little shy and nervous, maybe — until you got to know him. Jackson was nothing but energy and fun. He loved to play sports, baseball more than anything. He was obsessed with the Hulk, the mosasaurus from Jurassic Park, Braun Stroman of the WWE, and LeBron James.

“We actually put a Giannis [Antetokounmpo] poster up in his bedroom and he tore it down,” Sheri said. “I would say, ‘Giannis is better.’ He’d say, ‘no, LeBron is better.'”

Jackson cheered for the Yankees and Aaron Judge.

“Marched to the beat of his own drum,” Sheri said.

“He liked what he liked. He did what he did,” said Aaron.

“And he’d fight you for it,” Sheri said.

The Sparks family is full of fighters, and of faith, believing that their son and brother is in a better place, pain free and waiting for them.

“We’ll meet him again in heaven. He got there first and he’ll show us around when we get there. He’ll be our tour guide, but we’ll see him again,” Aaron said.

Jackson was an organ donor and helped five people after he passed, including a little girl who got his heart. Sheri hopes to meet her one day.

