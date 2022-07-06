Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:39 AM

Four firefighters hospitalized after structure collapse in Shawnee house fire

<i>KCTV</i><br/>The City of Shawnee reported four firefighters were recovering in a hospital following a house fire Tuesday night.
KCTV
KCTV
The City of Shawnee reported four firefighters were recovering in a hospital following a house fire Tuesday night.

By KCTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The City of Shawnee reported four firefighters were recovering in a hospital following a house fire Tuesday night.

During a house fire near Grove and Silverheel streets just after 9 p.m., there was a collapse while firefighters were in the home, the city stated.

The four firefighters were taken to a hospital, and “are in stable condition,” according to the Shawnee city government.

A fifth firefighter was also treated at the scene.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content