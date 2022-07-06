Little Miami Middle School mourns loss of beloved custodian

By WLWT Staff

MORROW, Ohio (WLWT) — The Little Miami Middle School community is mourning the loss of their beloved custodian.

The school posted to Facebook announcing the untimely death of beloved custodian Robin Gredig who died on July 5.

The school said they’re devastated by his passing and sent their condolences to those who knew and adored him including his coworkers and students.

“Mr. Gredig was a cherished member of our Panther family and the halls of LMMS will not be the same without him,” the school said in the post.

