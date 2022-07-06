Miami couple accused of stealing service dog, blackmailing owner

By WFOR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a Miami couple was arrested Monday for stealing a Marathon couple’s French Bulldog and demanding $1,000 for its return.

Authorities said Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, face charges, including grand theft, dealing in stolen property and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

A woman told police that she was receiving texts from unknown persons demanding money for the safe return of Sailor, her husband’s female French Bulldog/service dog.

“She stated the dog had gotten out of her house earlier that day. She began canvassing the 5th Avenue neighborhood and posting on Facebook with no luck. A short time later she began receiving phone calls and texts from the suspects, later identified as Fuentes and Dominguez, stating they had the dog. The suspects demanded $1,000 for the dog’s safe return. They agreed to meet in Miami on June 26 for the exchange,” authorities said.

“The female victim stated she would pay whatever the price and the suspects instructed her to meet them at Dadeland Mall with the $1,000 or she would never see the dog again.”

The woman agreed to the meeting.

Investigators said Fuentes and Dominguez were stopped at Dadeland Mall by Miami-Dade police and Sailor was returned to its owners.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.