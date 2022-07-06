Motorcyclist injured in apparent road rage shooting on North Freeway

By Web Staff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A motorcyclist was injured in an apparent road rage shooting, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office told ABC13 the call came in at about 8:38 a.m. for a major crash at 16498 North Freeway at North Vista Drive.

According to authorities, it occurred between someone in a sedan and a motorcyclist and during the incident, shots were fired.

The person on the motorcycle had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries after losing control.

An ABC13 photographer at the scene saw shell casings and yellow markers on the ground.

Authorities have not released further details.

