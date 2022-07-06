Swimmer attacked by shark near Lovers Point in Pacific Grove

By Josh Copitch, Christian Balderas, Felix Cortez

Click here for updates on this story

PACIFIC GROVE, California (KSBW) — A man was attacked and rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a shark in the waters off of Lovers Point, police confirmed on Wednesday.

A man was swimming off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove when he was attacked by a shark around 10:35 a.m. Officials tell KSBW 8 that the attack happened about 150 yards from the beach.

The man suffered major injuries, both to the stomach and the leg, city officials reported.

Video shown to KSBW 8 shows good Samaritans pulling the shark attack victim from the water and beginning first aid on the beach.

Friends of the victim identified the victim to KSBW 8 as Steve Bruemmer. Bruemmer is a member of a local swimming club that swims off of Lovers Point most days of the week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.