Beloved Red Bank deli to close after 120 years in business

RED BANK, New Jersey (WABC) — A beloved deli in New Jersey is closing its doors for good this week after opening more 120 years ago.

In just three days, Andrew Citarella will be serving the very last customer at Citarella’s Meats and Deli, 121 years after his great grandfather, Andrew Citarella, served the very first.

“He was an Italian man who came over here in the late 1800s, just trying to make an honest living,” Citarella said.

The family business is closing, and now it’s time to hand the corner building over to others and focus on family.

“We’re very sad, honestly wish we could do it again for another 120 years,” Citarella said.

But that also means saying farewell to extended family, and anyone who made the store a regular pitstop who became like family.

“Very sad. I’ve been coming since 1979, I’ve known Ralph since school,” Red Bank resident Dave Adams said. “It will be missed.”

“When you just need somebody and always cooking instructions for my Christmas dinner, we shared recipes, they’re just phenomenal people,” said Susan, a regular customer at Citarella’s.

The business has lasted successfully because of the goods, and because of the good.

“We made sure we treated the customers well, and made sure we carried quality products,” Citarella said. “We put a lot of pride in it. We’ve had some very loyal customers.”

Saturday is the last day of business for the family that hung in there and kept their great grandfather’s dream going.

Over the entire 121 years in business, there was always a Ralph or an Andrew to greet you.

