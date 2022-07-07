Christian Bale says people ‘laughed’ at idea of serious approach to Batman role

By Yenny Sanchez, CNN

If you were one the people who doubted Christian Bale could pull off playing Batman, he’s here to tell you he got the last laugh.

In an interview with the Washington Post, the 42-year-old actor recalled how “tons of people” laughed at him when he talked about his serious approach to Batman for “The Dark Knight” trilogy.

“I would [tell people] we’re going to sort of do Batman, but take him seriously. I had tons of people laugh at me and just say, ‘well that’s just not going to work at all,'” Bale told the publication.

Bale portrayed Bruce Wayne beginning with “Batman Begins” in 2005 and completed the Christopher Nolan trilogy with “Dark Knight Rises” in 2012.

The films were acclaimed — Heath Ledger posthumous won an Academy Award for his role as Joker — and a box office hit, earning roughly $2.5 billion globally.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong,” Bale said. “I’m not certain if it kickstarted [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] but it certainly helped along the way.”

The former D.C superhero will be returning as another comic book character — Gorr the God Butcher, an M.C.U villain for the upcoming movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

