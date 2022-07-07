Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:56 AM

Man hits, kills wife with SUV while leaving parking space, police say

By Hayden Elliott

Click here for updates on this story

    TUSCOLA COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the parking lot of a local church.

Police say an 82-year-old Cass City man was leaving a parking space in the parking lot of Our Lady Consolata Parish Church in Gagetown about 9:50 p.m. on July 5 when he struck and killed his 80-year-old wife with his 2021 Ford Explorer.

Witnesses told investigators the couple had been volunteering at a food drive at the church prior to the incident and the victim was carrying a bag of trash to another trash bin located in the parking lot.

Police say drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content