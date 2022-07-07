Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:59 AM

Rescue seeks owner of alligator found in Fond du Lac County lake

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WDJT) — An alligator is currently in the care of an aquatic animal rescue in Menasha, Wisconsin after it was found swimming in a Fond du Lac County lake.

The animal was surrendered to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources after it was discovered in Long Lake near WI-67 in Campbellsport on July 1.

The rescue says the gator is about 18-24″ long.

They say if you’ve lost your alligator to contact them so you can be reunited.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says they will keep the alligator for one week. After that, they say they’ll try to place the animal at an accredited sanctuary.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content