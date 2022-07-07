Turkish health care workers protest mounting violence

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Health care professionals have taken to the streets in several Turkish cities to protest mounting violence against them. Thursday’s demonstration came a day after a cardiologist was killed by the son of a patient. Police in Istanbul used pepper gas to disperse doctors and other health care workers who tried to march to office of the local health authority to denounce the attack. The cardiologist was shot dead at a hospital in the central city of Konya on Wednesday by a man who reportedly blamed the doctor for his mother’s death. The man then reportedly killed himself. At least 316 health care workers were victims of violence in 2021.