UAE court hands Israeli woman life sentence on drug charges

JERUSALEM (AP) — A lawyer representing an Israeli woman convicted on drug charges in the United Arab Emirates says she has been sentenced to life in prison. The UAE court had initially sentenced her to death but cancelled it last week. Israel says it has closely followed the case. The UAE normalized relations with Israel in 2020 in the first of the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration. The 43-year-old resident of the northern Israeli city of Haifa was arrested in March 2021 and authorities found marijuana, cocaine and MDMA pills in the apartment where she was staying. She has denied they were hers. The UAE has some of the world’s most restrictive drug laws.