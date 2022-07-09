Abandoned, illegal campfire sparks small wildfire on Haner Butte west of La Pine; crews stop it fast

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An abandoned, illegal campfire sparked a small wildfire Thursday afternoon on Haner Butte, west of La Pine, which was stopped by firefighters at 1/3 of an acre, Oregon Department of Forestry officials said.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Campfires are currently banned in the area due to fire risk.

Officials said in a tweet about the blaze Friday that people need to "know before you go" by checking -- and following -- regulations.

Central Oregon fire managers who retweeted the post praised the "great response" by ODF firefighters, and also urged people enjoying the outdoors to "check that campfires are allowed where you're headed."