Exclusive: Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne to meet with January 6 investigators

By Jamie Gangel, CNN

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to meet Friday with the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

There have been no ground rules or topics defined, according to one of the sources. The meeting will be behind closed doors.

Byrne played an active role supporting efforts to question and push baseless claims about the 2020 election, including attending a meeting in mid-December at the White House to discuss strategies to overturn the election. That meeting with Trump also included former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his lawyer Sidney Powell, and some White House staff. It focused on ideas to block Joe Biden’s certification as president and even discussed the idea of seizing voting machines. White House officials in the meeting pushed back at the ideas in heated exchanges, CNN previously reported.

CNN reported earlier Monday that former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone had been asked about the December 18, 2020, meeting in his interview with the committee last week.

A spokesman for the committee declined to comment, as did an attorney for Byrne.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.