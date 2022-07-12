Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:56 PM

ABQ BioPark Zoo announce chimpanzee death

By NICK CATLIN

Click here for updates on this story

    ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The ABQ BioPark announced the death of a chimpanzee named Thunder. He died from complications from an infection of Shigella bacteria, according to the zoo.

Thunder died on July 9 after signs of gastrointestinal illness earlier in July, Thunder was 22 years old. The other chimpanzees at ABQ BioPark are not currently showing signs of infection.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content