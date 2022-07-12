Afro-Colombian politician tapped as ambassador to Washington

By MANUEL RUEDA and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran Afro-Colombian politician who studied in the Soviet Union and fled his country after being kidnapped by a paramilitary group has been named Colombia’s next ambassador to the United States. In a brief message posted on Twitter on Tuesday, President elect Gustavo Petro wrote that Luis Gilberto Murillo would be the South American nation’s ambassador. The 55-year-old will be Colombia’s first Black ambassador to the United States. Colombia’s population of African heritage makes up a sizable minority that is often underrepresented in political and diplomatic circles.