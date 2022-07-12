Jan. 6 committee chairman says panel has ‘started producing information’ for DOJ

By Annie Grayer, CNN

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said Tuesday that the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has “started producing information” for the Department of Justice relevant to its request for transcripts of interviews the committee has conducted.

“We have started producing information about who we have interviewed and that kind of thing pursuant to what they have requested. We are in the process, negotiating how that information will be viewed, whether it’s an in camera review, or what,” the panel’s chairman told CNN.

Thompson said the request from the department was to look at the committee’s transcripts and “that’s the spirit in which we plan to work with them.”

