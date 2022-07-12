NOPD investigating the death of Pontchartrain Park toddler attacked by dog

By Web Staff

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a 13-month-old baby boy from the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood who was attacked by a dog.

New Orleans police responded to a call around 6:46 p.m. on Monday in the 5500 block of Seminary Place.

The toddler was identified by the coroner as Apollo Duplantis.

According to NOPD, the toddler was attacked and killed by the family dog.

NOPD said an LASCPA personnel entered the backyard of the location in an attempt to subdue the animal when they heard the LASPCA officer screaming for help.

NOPD officers on the scene entered the yard and saw the dog attacking the LASPCA officer. At that time, the officer discharged a service weapon striking the dog and killing it, according to police.

The Force Investigation Team is actively investigating this incident.

The officer is on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Louisiana SPCA issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“At approximately 6:54 p.m. on July 11th, the Louisiana SPCA’s New Orleans Humane Law & Rescue (NOHLR) team responded to an animal attack in the 5500 block of Seminary Place. The call placed to 911 described a 13-month-old child attacked by a mixed-breed family dog and severely injured. Our officer arrived on scene where the New Orleans Police Department was present and awaited a warrant to enter the property to seize the dog while the child was transported to receive immediate medical care.

“A second NOHLR officer arrived on scene before the warrant was acquired to assist. Once the warrant was obtained, the two NOHLR officers attempted to leash the dog through the backyard fence, but when the effort was unsuccessful they entered the backyard. With control poles the NOHLR officers attempted to leash the dog again. Before a leash could be secured on the dog, a NOHLR officer was attacked and called for help from the NOPD officers on the scene.

“NOPD entered the yard and saw the dog attacking a NOHLR officer. At that time, a NOPD officer discharged a service weapon striking the dog and killing it.

“We are heartbroken that a toddler was killed by a dog attack last night. Our deepest sympathies go out to the grieving family,” says Louisiana SPCA CEO, Ana Zorrilla. ”The Louisiana SPCA places human life and safety first and foremost.”

“Currently the case is still an active investigation with collaboration between the NOHLR and NOPD.

“Unfortunately, accidents are never completely preventable, but the Louisiana SPCA urges parents and pet owners to teach both their children and pets the best ways to interact with one another. With proper training techniques and behaviors practiced, a significant portion of bite cases can be avoided.”

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-821-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

