Primanti Bros. wants to purchase the naming rights to your fan cave

By Web Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — There has been a lot of discussion about naming rights with Heinz Field now becoming Acrisure Stadium.

Primanti Bros. Says the Steelers rejected their offer of unlimited pastrami in exchange for the rights to name Heinz Field “Primanti Brothers Field.”

So now, the restaurant is making an offer to black and gold fans to purchase the naming rights to their “Shrine to the Burgh,” whether it be a basement, deck or fan cave.

In exchange, Primanti’s will offer free sandwiches for a year, along with some custom Primanti Bros. signage.

All you have to do is submit a picture of your space on their website by this Friday to be considered.

Winners will be announced on social media on Monday.

