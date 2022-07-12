West Milwaukee police officer hit by bullet fragment

By Web Staff

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — West Milwaukee police responded to the area of N. 55th St. and W. Burnham St. around 11:26 p.m. for reports of a subject stating he was going to die.

Officers attempted to make contact with the subject. He later exited the residence pointing a firearm at the officers.

An officer fired one round and missed the subject. A bullet fragment from the round hit another officer, which caused very minor injuries.

The man was tased and taken into custody.

The subject refused medical treatment and was later transported to Milwaukee County Mental Health for evaluation. Charges are pending.

