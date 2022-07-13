Firework caused West Asheville mailbox explosion, police say

By Web Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Police say a commercially-available firework was the cause of a mailbox explosion in West Asheville on Tuesday, July 12.

The metal mailbox along Pearson Bridge Road was destroyed at around 5 p.m.

Asheville police say patrol officers and hazardous devices team detectives worked the scene and determined that it appears someone placed a firework inside the mailbox, causing it to explode.

No injuries were reported, and there are still no suspects or arrests in the case, police say.

If anyone has any information about this case, you’re asked to use Asheville police’s tip line and anonymously text TIP2APD to 847411 (TIP411) or call directly at 828-252-1110.

