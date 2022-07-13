Man dead, 2-year-old injured after neighbor dispute leads to shooting in east Las Vegas

By CODY LEE and ELAINE EMERSON

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A dispute between neighbors left a man dead and a 2-year-old injured overnight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the incident took place in the 4700 block of Monterrey Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Mountain Vista Street, around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said neighbors got into an argument while in their backyards before a shooting. A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2-year-old girl, who LVMPD believe is the victim’s daughter, was also shot. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD went to the neighbor’s house to try and apprehend the suspects. A car fled the area and several people got out of the car near Flamingo and Mountain Vista.

“Our patrol officers did an amazing job with K-9 and our air unit, coordinating resources and getting a perimeter quickly setup and we were able to locate all of those subjects that fled from us,” LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Johansson said they took four people into custody as persons of interest, but they are looking for more details on what led up to the shooting. If you know anything that can help, call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

