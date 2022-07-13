Pickle pizza, deep-fried ice cream: Minnesota State Fair unveils new foods for 2022

By PAULEEN LE

ST PAUL Minnesota (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair has unveiled its list of new foods, drinks and vendors for the 2022 event, and as usual there are some mouthwatering — and head-scratching — items.

Of course, all of the fried favorites on a stick are back, fairgoers will also notice is a culturally diverse selection of foods and more vegan-friendly options.

The Herbivorous Butcher is a newcomer to the fair this year offering up tasty vegan options with a horror movie theme. The “Poultrygeist” features fried chicken topped with sausage gravy and French-fried onions on Texas toast. The Steak-xorcist is similar but features chicken fried steak instead of fried chicken.

The Arepa bar inside the midtown Market will also be making its fair debut this year.

Visitors can find arepas served three ways – pulled pork, pulled chicken and a vegan option. To wash it all down, people can sip on a delicious summertime drink made of cane sugar with fresh squeezed lime juice.

Both said they’re grateful to be a part of the fair and to introduce fair goers to new flavors they may not have tried before.

“I was born and raised in Venezuela this is like one of the most important things I can do to really show what Venezuelan culture is,” said Soleil Ramierez, chef at the Arepa Bar.

“Although it’s one of my favorite things to do every year, there’s not a lot of vegan options so we’re really excited to be a part of this story where vegan options are starting to be introduced,” said Aubry Walch, co-owner of the Herbivorous Butcher.

The Herbivorous Butcher will be at the fair every day, but the Arepa Bar is only there for the last six days of the fair.

The full list of new foods can be found on the fair’s website, but here are a few of the other highlights:

Deep-fried ice cream from Snack House: “Handmade ice cream bar covered with a crispy corn flake coating, deep-fried, drizzled with raspberry and blueberry sauces, and topped with sprinkles.” Pickle pizza from Rick’s Pizza: “Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning.” Soulsicle from Soul Bowl: “Fried chicken on-a-stick topped with candied yam sauce, cornbread crumble, mac-and-cheese seasoned cheddar cheese, hot sauce and green onions.” Sweet potato poutine from The Blue Barn: “Sweet potato waffle fries topped with cheese curds, Beyond chorizo sausage, turmeric gravy, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.” Tot dog from LuLu’s Public House: “All-beef hot dog dipped in corn dog batter, rolled in a mixture of minced tater tots, cheddar cheese and onions, then deep-fried.” There are 38 total new foods for 2022. The Great Minnesota Get-Together is adding eight new vendors this year: The Herbivorous Butcher, Midtown Global Market’s Arepa Bar, Bridge n’ Barrel Root Beer, Nautical Bowls, Rick’s Pizza, Soul Bowl, Union Hmong Kitchen and Waffle Chix.

The 2022 fair is scheduled for Aug. 25-Sept. 5.

