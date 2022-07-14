Bend ranked 30th in U.S. among cities facing severe housing shortages

According to the 'Up for Growth' study, Salem is #9 and Portland is #17

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend is ranked No. 30 in the U.S., in terms of how bad its housing shortage is, according to an "Up for Growth" study featured in an NPR article.

The City of Bend's affordable housing website states, per 2015 data, the city is more than 5,000 houses short.

The biggest shortages in housing supply come in units affordable to people with a lower household income, between $10,000 and $25,000 a year.

Meanwhile, there is a surplus of more than 3,000 units for those with household incomes between $100,000 and $150,000 or more.

NewsChannel 21's Noah Chast will be meeting with a representative from the city of Bend's Housing Department to discuss the number of units being built, and what's needed to close the gap in housing.

