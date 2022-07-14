Manchin won’t support climate or tax provisions in Democrats’ economic bill

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

Sen. Joe Manchin and his staff told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his staff “unequivocally” on Thursday the West Virginia Democrat won’t support the climate or tax provisions of a Democratic economic package that the two had been negotiating for months, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

