Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:14 PM

Manchin won’t support climate or tax provisions in Democrats’ economic bill

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

Sen. Joe Manchin and his staff told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his staff “unequivocally” on Thursday the West Virginia Democrat won’t support the climate or tax provisions of a Democratic economic package that the two had been negotiating for months, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content