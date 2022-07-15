Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:52 PM

Bobcat kitten orphan rescued from Bonny Doon area

By JOSH COPITCH

Click here for updates on this story

    MORGAN HILL, California (KSBW) — A bobcat kitten rescued from the Bonny Doon area is now getting care in Morgan Hill.

The Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center in Morgan Hill took in the kitten after it was rescued by the Native Animal Rescue of Santa Cruz County.

According to the center, the bobcat was found abandoned and wandering alone. She is now getting used to her new home and has a healthy appetite.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content