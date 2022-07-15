Chemical fire breaks out at Shreveport warehouse

By Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — More than a dozen fire units raced to the scene of a chemical fire in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood Friday morning. Authorities say the warehouse where it happened is in the 2000 block of Cedar Street.

According to 911 dispatch, the call came in shortly after 6:30 a.m. to Valence Drilling Fluids. The company’s website says Valence is headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma with warehouse and mud plants to support its operations in Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio and here in Shreveport.

Officials with the Shreveport Fire Department say the pallet of chemicals that burned is not hazardous and the business is still in operation.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.

