Gold Star family gifted mortgage-free home in Port St. Lucie

By JOSSIE CARBONARE

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — The parents of a fallen service member in Port St. Lucie received keys to a brand new mortgage-free home on Thursday.

The 2,435-square-foot house is located in the Woodland Hills neighborhood and was donated by the city of Port St. Lucie, GL Homes as part of the Gold Star Family Home Giveaway.

In a special ceremony, Gene and Kathi Sandburg received keys to the custom-built home in honor of their son, Brendon Sandburg, who was a naval hospital corpsman.

He was killed during a helicopter training exercise back in August 2007.

“I am overwhelmed and so grateful that so many people are here to honor our Brendon and to give us this beautiful home,” said Kathi Sandburg, Gold Star mother.

“You got to remember his name. He died for this country and he died doing what he loves and now he’s taking care of his mother now that he’s gone,” said Gene Sandburg, Gold Star father.

