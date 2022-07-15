Happy Friday, warm and sunny

Happy Friday, Central Oregon.

We are going to be sunny today with thin clouds in our region.

The high for the region is 88. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 54. Saturday will be hot and sunny as well, expect a high around 88.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US