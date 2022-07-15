Manheim Township Police Department welcomes two new K9 officers

By Web Staff

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The Manheim Township Police Department has added two new K9 officers, Odin and Zeke.

Odin is a 2-year-old pure-bred Belgian Malinois from Denmark.

“He is trained in narcotics detection (area, building, and vehicle) specifically heroin, meth, and cocaine. He is also trained as a patrol dog (tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches, controlled aggression work),” police said in a statement.

Odin is paired with Officer Lucas Starsinic, who has been with the department since 2016.

Zeke is a little more than a year old and is a Dutch Shepherd. He was brought to the U.S. from the Netherlands.

“K9 Zeke is certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association in narcotics detection (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and Heroin) and patrol functions (controlled aggression, tracking, building searches, article searches, etc.),” police said.

Zeke is paired with Officer Shane Long, who has worked with the department since 2014.

