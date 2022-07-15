No one hurt in Baltimore parking garage collapse

By AVA-JOYE BURNETT

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — No one was hurt when a parking garage near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor partially collapsed Friday morning, authorities said.

The collapse happened shortly before 10 a.m. on the ground level and second floor of the parking garage at 1 East Pratt Street, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The fire department’s special operations unit found no signs of anyone trapped or hurt during an initial scan and floor-by-floor search of the garage, Assistant Chief Dante Stewart said.

Chief Stewart acknowledged there was a driver heading into the garage at the time but said that person avoided injury.

The chief said building engineers will inspect the parking garage to determine its structural integrity.

Standing alongside the chief at a Friday morning news conference, Mayor Brandon Scott expressed relief that everyone is okay, saying it could have been much worse.

“We are grateful that there was no one injured in this incident,” Scott said. “This could have been a severe tragedy. We are grateful to the men and women of the fire department who responded.”

The incident shut down traffic to Pratt Street between Charles and Conway, a stretch of road that will remain closed until further notice, city transportation staff said.

None of the estimated 50 vehicles parked inside the garage sustained any damage, Stewart said.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello asked that residents, including those whose cars were parked at the garage, to avoid the area while first responders’ efforts continue on site.

“If your vehicle is inside of this garage at 1 East Pratt Street, please contact SPPlus to get more information on when it’s safe to retrieve your vehicle,” Councilman Costello said.

The chief said structures like the parking garage are inspected annually. He did not have details about the date of the facility’s most recent inspection.

