Zillow Listing For Massive Placerville Home Is Going Viral, But Not For Its Size
By CHRISTOPHER BAKER
Click here for updates on this story
PLACERVILLE, California (KOVR) — A large home in Placerville is going viral for the massive and unusual amount of storage space it possesses.
A 3D house tour on Zillow shows that the three-bedroom, five-bathroom 4,400+ square-foot house has cabinets that occupy most of the walls.
That isn’t the oddest feature of the home.
There is a 2,000-square-foot library that the sellers called “The Room” that includes floor-to-ceiling shelves that span the entire length of every wall.
There is also a ballet studio and an interesting metal door.
The house is currently listed for $1,050,000.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.