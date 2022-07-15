Zillow Listing For Massive Placerville Home Is Going Viral, But Not For Its Size

By CHRISTOPHER BAKER

PLACERVILLE, California (KOVR) — A large home in Placerville is going viral for the massive and unusual amount of storage space it possesses.

A 3D house tour on Zillow shows that the three-bedroom, five-bathroom 4,400+ square-foot house has cabinets that occupy most of the walls.

That isn’t the oddest feature of the home.

There is a 2,000-square-foot library that the sellers called “The Room” that includes floor-to-ceiling shelves that span the entire length of every wall.

There is also a ballet studio and an interesting metal door.

The house is currently listed for $1,050,000.

