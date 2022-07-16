Around 70 people came to support the grand opening of a scuba diving store; Den Dive Shop
The new store- Den Dive Shop- is a scuba diving store and it had its grand opening Saturday afternoon. Around 70 people came to the grand opening. The owner, Zack Smith, told NewsChannel 21 he came up with the idea when he was younger. Smith and the Executive Support Tech, Nathan Werner, also created a dive club called the Mountain Musketeers. It's an independent club that explores and picks up trash in local bodies of water. There was a barbecue, raffle, and live music outside the store. The Band- Hurricane Slade- played Americana music.