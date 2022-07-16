Around 70 people came to support the grand opening of a scuba diving store; Den Dive Shop

The new store- Den Dive Shop - is a scuba diving store and it had its grand opening Saturday afternoon. Around 70 people came to the grand opening. The owner, Zack Smith, told NewsChannel 21 he came up with the idea when he was younger. Smith and the Executive Support Tech, Nathan Werner, also created a dive club called the Mountain Musketeers. It's an independent club that explores and picks up trash in local bodies of water. There was a barbecue, raffle, and live music outside the store. The Band- Hurricane Slade- played Americana music.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.