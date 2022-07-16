Denton County 911 service restored following technical issue

By Julia Falcon

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — The Denton County 911 service, Denco Area 911, is now running as normal following a ‘disruption’ that resulted in the need for their back-up systems Friday night.

According to a Denco Area 911 spokesperson, the source of the disruption was identified and ‘addressed’ by the responsible vendor.

At about 5:45 PM, Denco Area 911 said there was problem in the 911 network that has caused 911 calls to be routed to public safety agency administrative lines. Officials said the back-up systems worked as designed and their vendor partners actively engaged to identify and resolve the issue.

