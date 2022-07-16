Man detained after SFO bomb threat prompts evacuation of international terminal

By Web Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — The San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal was evacuated on Friday night due to a bomb threat and a man detained after authorities found a potentially incendiary device, officials said.

The bomb threat was reported around 8:15 p.m. and authorities discovered a suspicious package, according to the San Francisco police department.

Investigators at the airport “deemed the item possibly incendiary.” A man was taken into custody but no other details were not immediately available about the individual.

The terminal was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. Hundreds of travelers were forced to leave the terminal.

The airport announced the evacuation on Twitter at 9:28 p.m. without providing details about the police activity. Garages A and G were also shut down during the incident.

The airport’s AirTrain and the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains were suspended. The airport’s BART station was closed by 8:42 p.m., according to a tweet from the transit agency.

Passenger drop-offs and pick-ups were limited to the airport’s domestic terminals.

The international terminal had reopened as of shortly after 12 a.m., according to a tweet from the airport, with BART service scheduled to resume Saturday morning at 6:25 a.m. Travelers are advised to check with their airline about possible residual delays..

However, the SFO duty manager told KPIX there were no residual delays as of 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

