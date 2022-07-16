Man faces charges of stealing SUV with 4-year-old inside

By EMILY RITTMAN

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Watchful community members helped police arrest a man accused of stealing a SUV with a 4-year-old inside from a McDonald’s parking lot.

On June 28th, a mother went through a McDonald’s drive thru. She told police her order was wrong. She went inside McDonald’s to correct her order. While she was inside, someone drove off with her SUV with her 4-year-old son inside.

Just over a half mile away Raytown police found the 4-year-old boy standing alone near the corner of Greenwood Avenue and Blue Ridge Blvd. He was not hurt. The stolen SUV was ditched near 86th Terrace and Booth Avenue in Raytown.

Kansas City police released still images of two suspects including a man and a woman from McDonald’s surveillance video. They received several tips. On July 14th, someone saw the pair together at a pawnshop. The caller recognized them from media reports and called police. Investigators took them into custody for questioning near 113th and Blue Ridge Blvd.

Michael Hunter-Moore is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and felony endangering the welfare of a child. According to court records, Hunter-Moore admitted he stole the vehicle. He told police tinted windows prevented him from seeing a child was inside the SUV. Hunter-Moore told police when he realized a child was inside the vehicle, he dropped the child off a few blocks away.

At last check, a woman seen in the surveillance photos with Hunter-Moore has not been charged.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.