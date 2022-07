WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting and had 10 rebounds, Ariel Atkins added 15 points and three steals and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 70-57 on Sunday. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough was 4 of 5 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and finished with 11 points for Washington (16-11). Kayla McBride scored 16 points for Minnesota (10-17).

