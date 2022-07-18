‘Desus & Mero’ to end on Showtime

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

It’s the end of “Desus & Mero.”

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, the duo behind the Showtime late-night series, announced on Twitter that they will be “pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward” and ending their series.

A Showtime spokesperson confirmed the news that “Desus & Mero” would not be returning for a fifth season. The show’s final episode aired June 23.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators,” the statement from Showtime said. “Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice and TCA Award nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

The duo, meanwhile, did not add any details about what their creative endeavors would entail or about their split, saying only “It’s been a good run, fam.”

On his Twitter account, Desus Nice said he was grateful to Showtime and “the hive” for “being part of the journey.”

“Big tings soon come,” he teased.

“Desus & Mero” debuted on Showtime in February 2019 and was the duo’s third series together. They previously had shows on Complex TV and Viceland.

