Jury selection continues in kidnapping, rape case after lewd act in courtroom

BOSTON (WCVB) — Jury selection in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in Boston in 2019 is scheduled to continue Monday.

Victor Pena, 42, was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury on one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for allegedly holding the 23-year-old woman against her will and sexually assaulting her at his Walford Way home, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Pena allegedly kidnapped the woman after she left a bar and held her against her will for three days in his Charlestown apartment. The woman was later found alive.

Prosecutors said the victim told police Pena forced her to drink alcohol and fed her nothing but canned pineapple.

Pena allegedly took multiple cellphone photos of and with the woman. Officials said they plan to use the photos as evidence in the case.

During proceedings last week the judge addressed a group of potential jurors Pena suddenly appeared naked on a monitor in the courtroom and was shown performing a lewd act. At one point he looks back at a door, where a court officer appeared.

After approximately 16 seconds, the monitor in the courtroom was turned off.

The potential jurors who were in the courtroom were excused because of what they might have seen.

Pena brought several books into the courtroom and was seen reading during the proceedings. He was also often seen stretching and moving his arms.

He was found competent to stand trial following a stay at Bridgewater State Hospital. Pena’s trial has been delayed multiple times.

He has pleaded not guilty.

